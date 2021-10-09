GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Buncombe and Shaw Road in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, the 85-year-old Nella Gilreath Wynn died in the crash from blunt force injuries.
The coroner says Gilreath was the driver of a vehicle that was making a left turn at the intersection of Buncombe Road and Shaw Street. Gilreath was taken to Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital where she passed away at 2:32 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation by coroner and Highway Patrol.
