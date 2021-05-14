ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said they have identified the driver of a fatal car collision that happened on Sexton Ginn Road on Friday.
The office says the woman was identified as 51-year-old Tracy Nix.
According to Highway Patrol, Nix was driving a 2002 Kia SUV traveling west on Sexton Ginn Road. They go on to say that Nix traveled off the leftside of the road, hit an embankment and the SUV overturned.
Highway Patrol says she was taken to Prisma Health in Greenville by a helicopter.
The coroner's office say she died at 4:22 p.m. due to multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.
Highway Patrol says there were no other vehicles or passengers involved in the collision.
