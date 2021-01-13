WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office say a woman has died after a deadly collision with a dump truck in Salem.
According to the coroner, just before 4 p.m., a woman was traveling east on Whitewater Falls Road when her car crossed the centerline of the highway and struck a dump truck traveling west.
The coroner says victim is a 53-year-old woman from Elgin. Her identity will be announced on Thursday.
The coroner's office also mentioned that this is the first traffic death within the county.
Stay tuned for further information.
