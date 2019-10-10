SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a Woodruff woman died in the hospital after a collision Thursday afternoon.
The office says the collision happened at the intersection New Cut Road and Campground Road. Per the office, 43-year-old Omeka Lashaun Mays was taken from the scene to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. However, she passed away in the hospital just after 3 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol has not yet released details on this collision. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
