SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a woman passed away in a hospital Friday hours after a collision.
According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, 68-year-old Sandra Blanton was involved in a collision on South Pine Street at the intersection with Dogwood Club Road around 5 p.m. She was taken to a hospital, but passed away just before 8 p.m.
Clevenger says South Carolina Highway patrol is investigating the collision.
According to SCHP, Blanton was traveling west on South Pine Street in her 2000 Toyota sedan and tried to turn left onto Dogwood Club Road. However, she was struck by the juvenile driver of a 2007 Honda sedan during this attempt.
Blanton was entrapped in her car and had to be extricated. She was taken to the hospital, but passed away hours later.
Both Blanton and the juvenile driver of the Honda were wearing seat belts, per SCHP. The juvenile driver was also hurt, but not entrapped. That driver was taken to the hospital via EMS for treatment.
