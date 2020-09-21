ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Anderson Co. Coroner's office said they were investigating an accidental drowning in which a woman fell into a retention pond.
Deputy Coroner Greg Shore said the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office, fire department, and Pelzer EMS responded to a possible drowning call around noon on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Coroner Shore said an investigation revealed that the victim, 56-year-old Toni Summers, and several friends were fishing at the pond when she slipped into the water. Summers could not swim and alcohol use may be a contributing factor.
The coroner said Summers was transported to Prisma Health in Greenville where she later died.
Coroner Shore said the death has been ruled accidental and the investigation is ongoing.
We will update you when we learn more information.
