GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A woman found dead in her Greenville home back in June has been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
Julie Marie Accetta, 41, was found dead in her home at 317 Arlington Ave. June 17, according to Coroner Parks Evans.
An autopsy done June 18 shows Accetta died due to blunt force trauma and her death is being ruled a homicide.
Accetta also served the Greenville community in many ways, according to an obituary from Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes.
In 2008, she helped open The Children's Museum of the Upstate, served as the director of community relations at Meals on Wheels, was a business advisor at Showcase Marketing and was the senior director of community and public relations at the Meyer Center for Special Children.
The case is still under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and the Greenville Police Department.
We’ll bring you more details as we get them.
