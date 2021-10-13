GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A woman found dead in a Greer home Wednesday has been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Christina Parcell, 41, was found dead in a home at 122 Cane brake Dr. in Greer, according to Coroner Parks Evans.
Parcell died because of multiple sharp force injuries, according to an autopsy.
Officials are treating this as a homicide.
Deputies found Parcell's body after someone who knew her found her body around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies are asking the public who lives around the Canebrake Subdivision to check their surveillance systems, including ring doorbells cameras between the hours of 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday for any suspicious person or vehicles.
If anyone has information or relevant video footage, contact Crimestoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
We’ll bring you more information as we get new details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.