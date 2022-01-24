UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman found dead after a house fire in Union Monday morning has been identified, according to the Union County Coroner's Office.
Martha McKinnon, 71, was found dead in the home after the fire, according to the Office.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to find out exactly how she died.
The fire happened along Pinewood Acres Road off of Bruce Wilson Road around 8:45 a.m., according to the Office.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Coroner's Office, Union County Sheriff's Office, SLED and South Carolina State Fire Marshall.
Stay tuned for further updates.
