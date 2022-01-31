GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman hit and killed after walking down Interstate 385 Monday night has been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Melissa Robinson, 38, was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler while walking down I-385 near mile marker 23, according to Coroner Parks Evans.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 8:12 p.m. Monday.
According to troopers, the driver of the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-385 when they hit Robinson. She passed away at the scene.
