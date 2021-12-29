LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman killed after a wreck in Laurens has been identified, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
Lyndea Noel Madden, 37, of Ware Shoals, died after the wreck on US-25 near Mount Bethel Road Tuesday, Dec. 29, according to Deputy Coroner Bill Williams, Jr.
An autopsy will happen to find out how she died.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers announced that Madden died after the crash along US-25 near Mount Bethel Road.
Troopers said Madden was driving southbound on US-25 when she went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Madden was wearing a seatbelt, but died following the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.