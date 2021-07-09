CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a woman injured in a house fire that happened in June has died.
According to the coroner, 68-year-old Joyce Ann Moore of Chesnee was transported to Augusta Burn Center following a house fire on June 26. She was sadly pronounced dead at 8:49 p.m. on July 9.
The coroner's office will continue to investigate the manner of death.
