ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a woman has died after being hit by at least one vehicle on US-29 late Saturday evening.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the scene unfolded on US-29 just before Welcome Road in Williamston around 10:38 p.m.
Medshore EMS, the Anderson County Fire Department, and troopers responded to the scene.
The coroner's office later confirmed the collision was a fatality. Troopers say the woman was in the southbound lane of US-29 when three sedans, traveling south, struck her in secession.
The coroner has not yet identified the woman. However, the office confirmed the woman suffered multiple traumatic injuries and died on the scene. The coroner also stated she appeared to have previously gotten out of a vehicle that had previously left the area.
The coroner's office and SCHP continue to investigate. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.