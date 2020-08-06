GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman has died after a collision near Travelers Rest Thursday evening.
The office confirmed they were responding to a collision along Geer Highway around 6:30 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol's incident tracking tool reports the collision unfolded around 5:33 p.m.
SCHP says this was a single-car incident. According to troopers, the driver of a 2006 Toyota Avalon was driving on the highway near Tugaloo Road when the car went off the right side of the road. The car then hit a tree and a utility pole, ejecting the driver from the car.
The driver was later identified as 29-year-old Kayla Faye Thompson of Marietta. Her death was ruled an accident and she suffered multiple blunt force trauma.
