GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina – A Spartanburg woman killed in a motorcycle collision Wednesday night has been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
Lolita Annette Whitley, 62, of Conrad Dr. in Spartanburg died after the motorcycle she was a passenger on hit the back of a car that was driving in the same direction, according to Coroner Parks Evans.
The collision happened in the 2200 block of Woodruff Rd. around 11:15 p.m., according to Evans.
Whitley was thrown from the motorcycle and wasn’t wearing a helmet. She died from blunt force injuries to the head.
The driver of the motorcycle, who wasn’t identified, was sent to Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital because of his injuries.
