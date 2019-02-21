COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman has passed away after her car rolled over into a pasture near Cowpens Thursday evening.
According to Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler, the driver of the vehicle was traveling south on Battleground Road around 8 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then entered the pasture, rolling over several times.
Fowler says the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected on impact. She was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other occupants.
An autopsy will be performed Friday. The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.