CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a woman has died after a three-vehicle collision in Chesnee Saturday afternoon.
21-year-old Tristian Tucker was pronounced dead around 3:43 p.m. on the scene of the collision, which happened at South Alabama Ave. and Cartee Drive. The coroner's office says she did not appear to be wearing a seat belt.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating and has not released details. Stay tuned for updates.
