LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lauren's County Coroner's office says a woman has died after a collision Thursday afternoon within the city of Laurens.
The office says 59-year-old Donna Price Hudson died after a collision around 3 p.m. on N. Harper Street.
We're told two cars were involved in the collision, and that Hudson was the only person who has passed away.
The office says they will perform an autopsy Friday morning.
Details surrounding the collision were unavailable as of writing.
