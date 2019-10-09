SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner says a woman died after a collision Wednesday afternoon.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the accident happened around 3:47 p.m. at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Tram Court in the Clifton community.
The Spartanburg County coroner later identified the woman killed as 53-year-old Edith Irene Meddaugh of Spartanburg. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a 2007 Ford Explorer was stopped on Cowpens Line Road and tried to turn left onto Coopertown Road around 3:45 p.m., but Meddaugh was traveling east on Coopertown Road at the same time, hitting the front end of the Explorer.
Meddaugh was on a moped at the time, but was not wearing a helmet, per troopers. She was thus ejected from her moped and died on the scene.
The driver of the Explorer, identified as Heidi Moss by SCHP, was wearing a seat belt at the time and taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. She was charged for failure to yield right-of-way.
