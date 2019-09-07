CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says a woman was killed after a head-on collision Saturday afternoon.
South Carolina Highway Patrol first began investigating the collision, which unfolded around 4:45 p.m. on Pleasant School Road. According to the coroner's office, 47-year-old Jonica Lankett Camp was driving a 2012 Chevy Impala that was traveling east on the road when her car was hit by a 2010 Dodge Charger traveling in the opposite direction in the 300 block. The coroner's office says the driver of the charger crossed the center line when the collision happened.
The coroner's press release indicates Camp was not wearing a seat belt and was briefly trapped in the wreckage before being freed by EMS and fire personnel. She was transported to Cherokee Medical Center, but died in the emergency department shortly after.
The office also notes that family members report camp left a residence nearby moments before the collision, and that she was on her way to work. An autopsy has been ordered.
SCHP has not yet indicated if charges will be filed.
