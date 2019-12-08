ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a three-car collision on an Upstate highway has turned fatal.
The collision on SC-153 unfolded around 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, near Old Pendleton Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision blocked off part of the highway.
We would learn around 11:30 p.m. the same night that 32-year-old Brittany Lynn Delgado, of Easley, passed away more than 45 minutes after the collision, passing away at Greenville Memorial Medical Center.
The coroner says Delgado was on her way to visit a friend and traveling south on the highway when she was struck by another vehicle. At the time, she was not wearing a seat belt.
Her death was due to multiple traumatic injuries.
She was one of three drivers involved in the condition. As of writing, the conditions of the other two drivers remain unknown.
SCHP and the coroner's office continue to investigate.
Pelzer EMS and Anderson County FD also responded.
