GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County coroner said a woman has died after a crash on Geer Highway in the northern part of the county Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at the River Falls Road intersection shortly after 3 p.m., according to the SC Highway Patrol website.
The coroner said a sedan and an RV collided at the intersection.
The woman who was killed was in the sedan.
The coroner is working to notify next of kin before releasing the victim's name.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
The wreckage was blocking the road for more than three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
