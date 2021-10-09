SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 6, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
The coroner says the crash happened on Whitney Road near the intersection of Pearson Street.
46-year-old Lori Lee Wheeler was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 1:38 p.m. today, says the coroner.
