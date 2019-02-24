SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian had been killed when crossing a road Saturday night in Spartanburg County.
According to troopers, the person was crossing US-221 near Foster Grove Road around 1:20 a.m. when they were hit by a car traveling East.
The Spartanburg County Coroner later identified the pedestrian as 67-year-old Margie Dean Moore of Clifdale Road. She passed away from her injuries on scene.
The driver of the 2012 Dodge four-door sedan was not injured in the accident, nor did they have passengers.
The Coroner says Moore's death has been listed as an accident, however an autopsy is pending.
