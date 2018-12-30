PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Piedmont woman who went missing Saturday was found dead near her home Sunday evening.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirms that 55-year-old Sandra Browning was discovered on Old Bessie Road. The confirmation came around 10:30 p.m.
The coroner's office says she was found in a water drainage area along the roadway.
Previously, Browning was reported missing and noted to have COPD and suffered from severe memory loss.
The coroner's office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. An autopsy has been scheduled for December 31.
Greenville County deputies, the Emergency Response Team, Greenville City Fire Department, Piedmont Fire Department, South Greenville FD, and Foothills Search and Rescue contributed to the search.
