WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner said Thursday he is investigating a murder/suicide that occurred in Woodruff, along with the Woodruff Police Department.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the investigation began when Woodruff Police received an alert from Greenwood County deputies. A man in that county reported receiving a troubling text from Malcolm Barnes.
Clevenger said police went to a home on Millen Drive and found Barnes, 63, and his wife, Caroleen Powell Barnes, 65, dead inside just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The man and wife both died from gunshots to the head.
“This case appears to be a murder/ suicide domestic based on evidence gathered,” Clevenger stated in an email.”
The coroner said there appeared to be no danger to the community and no charges have been filed.
