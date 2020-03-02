WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a 16-year-old Woodruff girl passed away on February 29 after suffering an apparent stroke.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says Jamaya Smith passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. An autopsy performed Monday revealed that Smith had a stroke of unknown cause.
Clevenger says they did not identify any trauma to the teen's body.
Smith was a ninth grader at Woodruff High School. Spartanburg School District 4 issued a statement via social media Sunday to announce her passing:
District 4 Schools is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students, Jamaya Smith. Jamaya was a 9th grader at Woodruff High School. She had a kind spirit and uplifting attitude. We will all miss Jamaya’s bright smile and friendship. She will be deeply missed by both her teachers and classmates. We pray for her family and friends during this most difficult time. Our School Counselors will be available beginning Monday to help students in dealing with this tragic loss.
- Spartanburg School District 4
