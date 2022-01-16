ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office said they are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an abandoned house that caught fire this morning.
Officials said the house is located on Highway 413 near McCoy Crossroads. The Anderson County Fire Department responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames. Fire investigators said they think the fire was started by someone trying to stay warm. They added that there was no electricity connected to the house.
Coroner Greg Shore said they have not identified the victim and are asking for the public's help. According to shore, their initial assessment indicates that the victim is a male. Anyone who knows of someone staying in an abandoned structure or in that area is asked to contact the Anderson County Coroner's Office at (864) 260-4057 or accoroner@andersoncountysc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.