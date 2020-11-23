ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson District One says an 8th grade student at Wren Middle School suddenly passed away recently.
Assistant superintendent Jane Harrison confirmed to FOX Carolina Kirsten Volzka suffered a heart issue that lead to a seizure, along with oxygen deprivation for 25 minutes. Harrison says the Volzka's passing is saddening, describing her as a vibrant person.
The coroner's office later offered more details about how the student passed. According to the report, the student was on a school bus on November 16 when they went into cardiac arrest around 4:15 p.m. Pelzer EMS arrived and initiated resuscitation before the student was taken to Prisma Health in Greenville. The student was then put on life support, but sadly passed away late Friday, November 20.
Cindy Volzka, Kirsten's aunt, said Kirsten loved to roller skate and was a regular at Skateland USA in Berea. Cindy said Skateland held a moment of silence for her over the weekend. Kirsten was also a cheerleader at the middle school.
Cindy also mentioned that Kirsten lost her dad in a motorcycle crash back in 2009 when she was just 2 years old. Cindy said the loss doesn't seem real, but they are finding some comfort in the fact she is with her dad again.
Counselors will be available for students and staff on Monday morning.
(1) comment
Very sad. Condolences to family and others.
Unrelated: is there a problem with the following?
"According to the report, the student was on a school bus on November 16 when THEY went into cardiac arrest around 4:15...."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.