SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A home is still taped off after a deadly standoff in Spartanburg Monday, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The standoff with SWAT happened at a home on Cindy Lane near Highway 221.
The surrounding roads were blocked off for a time during the incident Monday.
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was also called to the home.
We’ll bring you more details as they develop.
