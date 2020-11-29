GENERIC - Crash 1

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a passenger has died after a collision Saturday afternoon in Pickens County.

Troopers say it happened around 12:35 p.m. along SC-183, about two miles north of Easley. A 2020 Explorer with a driver and two juvenile passengers was traveling north on the highway when a southbound 2000 Ford Mustang carrying a driver and front passenger tried turning left onto Cannery Road. However, the Explorer then hit the Mustang.

Everyone involved was wearing seat belts, and neither driver faced injury nor did the juvenile passengers in the Explorer. However, the passenger in the Mustang was transported for treatment to an area hospital, where they later passed away.

The Pickens County Coroner's Office identified the passenger that passed as 27-year-old Jonathan Ray Jefferson-Neal.

The driver of the Mustang was charged for failure to yield.

