ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim who died during a crash this morning on Alliance Parkway in Williamston.
Officials identified the victim as 28-year-old Conner Stephen Thorpe from Pelzer. Thorpe was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred.
The crash happened on Alliance Park just after 10 a.m. and also left a man hospitalized, according to troopers.
The Coroner's Office said they are also on scene investigating.
The crash happened when a 2016 Nissan SUV was driving south on Alliance Parkway, crossed the center line and hit a 2021 BMW sedan, according to a report from troopers.
Highway Patrol says that the driver of the Nissan died on scene.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned for further updates.
