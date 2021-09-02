GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says the woman who died on Thursday following a crash along North Pleasantburg Drive has been identified.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 78-year-old Shirley Bostic. Evans said in a press release, “our office responded to 2490 North Pleasantburg Dr. for a two vehicle collision. The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Shirley Bostic, was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics."
An external examination preformed on Friday determined that the Bostic died from blunt force trauma. They add that the manner of death is accidental.
According to the Coroner's Office, the crash happened on N. Pleasantburg Dr. on Thursday at 4:34 p.m.
The South Carolina Highway patrol and the Greenville County Coroners Office continue to investigate the incident.
