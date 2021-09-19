ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim killed during a crash along SC-86 in Piedmont, SC.
Deputy Coroner Josh Shore identified the victim as 20-year-old Noah Hamilton Tweed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries, according to Shore.
Earlier, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died after a wreck along SC-86 just outside of Piedmont.
According to highway patrol, the incident happened at around 2:30 Sunday morning when the driver of a 2015 Ford pickup truck ran off the right side of SC-86 and hit a tree.
The driver of the truck died at the scene of the crash, SCHP confirmed.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
