PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim who died following a motorcycle crash along Highway 76 in Pendleton on Tuesday night.
Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified the victim as 45-year-old Christopher Eric Matthews from Anderson, SC. McCown said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to a traumatic head injury and blunt force trauma. He added that Matthews was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Coroner's Office said the crash happened along US-76 near Tri-County Technical College.
McCown said the investigation indicates that Matthews was traveling east on Highway 76 when they lost control of their motorcycle, struck a pick-up truck, and ran into the back of another car. The victim was then thrown from his motorcycle, according to McCown. The victim was traveling home at the time of the crash and it seems that speed was a factor in the collision. McCown said no other injuries were reported following the crash.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office and the Pendleton Police Department continue to investigate the incident.
