SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the two people found dead in Spartanburg during a welfare check Wednesday.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Chief Investigator Randy Bogan identified the two people as 56-year-old Matthew Booker Jr. and 73-year-old Robert Glenn. Both victims were pronounced dead at a Windsmith Ave. by medics around 11:50 a.m., according to Bogan.
An autopsy was performed Friday morning, according to Bogan. The cause of death is being withheld until police further investigate the incident, according to Bogan.
Johnnie Roseburgh called police for the welfare check after she said she was unable to get in contact with her neighbor across the street for a few days.
Something she thought was unusual because of how often they talk.
"I was telling (his cousin) about the situation that I hadn't seen him and stuff like that because she know we're friends. And she said Ms. Kitty just call the police, I'm on my way. So that's what I did," she explained.
Police are treating the incident as a suspicious death investigation.
Donnie Miller also frequently talked to the homeowner and said the last time he saw his neighbor was Tuesday.
"I'm really hurt about it because this is a good neighborhood. I mean this is a middle class area that we live in and we just don't have stuff like this happen on this area like that," he said.
Neighbors told us the homeowner was someone who would be willing to help everybody, and was a fixture in the neighborhood.
They also tell us he was known to let people stay in the house with him while they were working to get back up on their feet.
"He always wanted to help somebody, you know shirt off his back, anything. And I'm going to really miss him, I'm going to miss him. He's my friend," said Miller.
