Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greer confirmed that detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning.
Police say around 12:45 a.m. officers responded to a home on Will Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he died in surgery at 2:46 a.m.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says the victim has been identified as Marquis Antwan Richey of Will Street in Greer.
Police say at this time a motive for the shooting is unclear. Officers say they have learned the victim answered the front door of his home after two unknown individuals knocked on the door. A brief argument ensued, and Richey was shot. Police say following the shooting the victim was able to make it back into his home and lock his doors.
The Greer Police Department asks that anyone with any information concerning this case to call the department at (864) 848-2151.
