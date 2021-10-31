GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office said they're responding to a death investigation near E 8th Street in Greenville County.
Greenville County dispatch said deputies are also at the scene investigating. They said that they responded to the area for a report of someone not breathing.
We have crews heading to the scene to learn more. We will update this story as more information is released.
