GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that they are responding to a crash on I-385 South near McCarter Road.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic are blocked off due to the crash.
We have a crew on the way to learn more about the scene. We will update this story as more details are released.
