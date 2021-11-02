PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office announced that they are responding to a motorcycle crash on Tuesday evening.
The Coroner's Office said the crash happened along US-76 near Tri-County Technical College.
We are working to learn more information about this situation. We will update this story as more details are released.
(1) comment
Get a shovel
