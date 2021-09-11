ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office says they responded to a crash on Saturday afternoon along highway 252 near Rodgers Road.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol incident report, the crash happened at around 3:11 p.m.
We are working to learn more information about this crash. We will update this story as more details are released.
