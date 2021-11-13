GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office said they are responding to a shooting situation along Nichol Street in Greenville.
We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more. We will update this story as we learn more.
More news: GCSO: One person injured following a shooting near Albain Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.