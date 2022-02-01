OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Coroner's Office announced that at least one person died following a crash tonight.
Officials said the crash occurred on Whitewater Falls Road near Salem.
No other information regarding the crash was released. We will update this story as we learn more.
