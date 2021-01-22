Hartwell, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Savannah District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will reduce park operations at Lake Hartwell beginning with the 2021 recreation season.
Officials say the reduction is due to reduced federal funding for recreation.
The Corps intends to lease five Corps-operated recreation areas to local municipalities to reduce their overall operation and maintenance footprint.
“Over the past several years, the Hartwell Project has been successful mitigating challenges with limited recreation budgets by leasing seven areas to local municipalities in 2014 for continued operation, reducing service levels and increasing volunteer effort to lower overall operations and maintenance costs," Aaron Wahus, Hartwell’s Operations Project Manager said.
The Corps of Engineers is currently in negotiations with local municipalities with the following lease actions confirmed:
- Payne’s Creek Recreation Area, to include campground, boat ramp, and multi-purpose trail, will be operated by Hart County, GA starting in 2021.
- River Forks Recreation Area and Weldon Island Day-Use Area, to include associated boat ramps, will be operated by Anderson County, SC starting in 2021.
- Twelve Mile Day-Use Area, to include associated boat ramp, will be operated by the City of Clemson, SC starting in 2021.
- Friendship Day-Use Area, to include associated boat ramp, will be operated by Oconee County, SC starting in 2021.
For the most current information on Lake Hartwell recreation facilities, click here.
More news: Crews continue fighting hotspots on Glassy Mountain in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.