SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – New Jersey Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker made a campaign stop on Simpsonville on Friday.
Booker spoke at Reedy Fork Baptist Church along with South Carolina State Sen. Karl Allen.
On Saturday, Booker will head to Charleston before finishing his weekend of campaigning in Alabama.
