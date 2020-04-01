(FOX Carolina) – Costco announced that beginning April 3, the company will not allow more than two people per membership card to enter stores.
“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” Costco said on its website.
Additionally, US stores will close at 6:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and gas stations will only be operational between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On weekends, gas stations will close at 6:30 p.m.
Costco is also offering special shopping hours for members age 60 and older, as health officials warn older Americans are among those at the greatest health risk if they contract the coronavirus. Costcos will be open specifically for seniors and people with physical impairments every Tuesday through Thursday from 8 – 9 a.m.
Costco is also limiting the number of certain items that can be purchased by one person.
Lastly, Costco said they will not accept returns on these items as this time:
- Toilet paper
- Bottled water
- Sanitizing wipes
- Paper towels
- Rice
- Disinfecting spray
