(FOX Carolina)-- Costco wholesale has begun to sell almost a 7 pound tub of the beloved hazelnut spread.

The monstrous tub of Nutella is available online and in-store and is exactly 6.6 lbs. of hazelnut goodness.

The price of the tub will set customers back $21.99 with a $3.00 delivery fee.

Costco is also offering Nutella in a 13-piece, 26.5 ounce, 33.5 ounce, and 1.5 ounce jars. 

More can be found here:

https://www.costco.com/Nutella-Hazelnut-Spread-with-Cocoa%2c-6.6-lbs..product.100401363.html

