ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard hit a clutch 3-pointer to blunt a Western Kentucky rally, finishing with 16 points, and South Carolina held off the Hilltoppers 75-64 in the consolation game of the inaugural Asheville Championship. Devin Carter also scored 16 for the Gamecocks and James Reese scored 14 points, draining four 3-pointers. South Carolina had its best showing of the young season from beyond the arc, making 9 of 27. The Gamecocks are 16-for-69 from deep in three games. Josh Anderson scored 16 points to lead four Hilltoppers into double-figure scoring. Jairus Hamilton added 13 with three steals, Dayvion McKnight 11 with four steals and Jaylen Butz scored 10 with three steals.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.