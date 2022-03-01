A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
Could goods and imports be a cause for concern during Russia-Ukraine war?
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Support for Ukraine is growing across the globe. Back here in the Upstate, one restaurant is stepping up the best way possible.
“And by doing that, we’re taking all Russian products and liquors out of our restaurant and replacing them and With Ukrainian liquors," said James Sifford, general manager at Pomegranate on Main in Greenville.
In other ways, different countries continue to apply sanctions aimed at financial repercussions.
“In other senses, the United States economy is fairly insulated from,” said Jason Jones, professor of economics at Furman University.
52 percent of Russian imports to the U.S. are the minerals, including oil and gas. Of that, only six percent are agricultural products.
“In terms of food, we’re talking a very small percentage. The real countries that are going to suffer the disruption in the wheat and corn that comes out of Russia and Ukraine are Europe, the Middle East, some Southeast Asian countries," he said.
