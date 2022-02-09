COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler provided an update on Covid-19.
During a media briefing, Traxler was asked if we'd have a milder Covid surge this spring. She says there is no clear answer because there are a lot of factors to consider.
"The reality is that viruses as transmissible as the Covid-19's virus can be spread quickly and easily all around the world. So, while I am always optimistic...for an improved spring, it is not only dependent on us coming down on the surge in South Carolina, but there is still potential for other cases in the world where they haven't seen an omicron surge," says Traxler.
